Linux E X P R E S

Veřejná správa 04/2017: open source v Göppingenu, zadávání zakázek, problém chybějících licencí

Peter Fodrek

Odpovědět Odkaz

Podľa mňa sa minulý mesiac odohralo v oblasti OSS a verejnej správy oveľa dôežitejšia vec



Európska komisia zvrejnila





Investigative journalists: "Government lock-in by Microsoft is alarming"

Submitted by Adrian Offerman on April 14, 2017





security experts and politicians from twelve European countries, as well as the European Commission and the European Parliament. They conclude that the dependence on Microsoft:



causes costs to rise continuously, and blocks technical progress in government organisations;



systematically undermines European procurement and competition laws;



gives Microsoft overwhelming political influence, culminating in personal interdependence as well as penetration of schools and universities; and



puts government IT systems, together with their citizens' personal information, at high risk both technologically and politically.







one of the investigative journalists addresses several severe problems:



current and former Microsoft lobbyists, managers and consultants are working directly in government ministries at both technical and political levels;



at all government levels, EU tender law is often broken to buy proprietary licences; and



this vendor deliberately creates a monoculture in the use and teaching of computer software at schools and universities.





https://joinup.ec.europa.eu/community/osor/news/investigative-journalists-government-lock-microsoft-alarming







špeciálne ten prvý problém je v ČR aktuálny







Kandidát na ministra financí vedl český Microsoft a v televizi „griloval“ podnikatele





Autor: lup, ČTK - 17. května 2017 • 16:19



Premiér Bohuslav Sobotka navrhne prezidentu Miloši Zemanovi jmenování poslance Ivana Pilného do funkce ministra financí.





Ve sněmovně je Pilný od roku 2013 a šéfuje jejímu hospodářskému výboru.



Před vstupem do politiky Pilný působil jako manažer a podnikatel. Zakládal českou pobočku Microsoftu a v letech 1992 až 1998 byl generálním ředitelem firmy v ČR.



https://www.info.cz/cesko/kandidat-na-ministra-financi-vedl-cesky-microsoft-a-v-televizi-griloval-podnikatele-9727.html