Linux E X P R E S

Jaká byla konference SUSECON 2017 v Praze?

Příspěvky Jaká byla konference SUSECON 2017 v Praze?

Jaká byla konference SUSECON 2017 v Praze?
Peter Fodrek 9. 10. 2017, 15:23:07
>Je jen škoda, že se na konferenci prakticky vůbec neobjevila linuxová distribuce openSUSE,
>která je přitom velmi důležitou technologií SUSE a je „předvojem“ distribuce SUSE Linux
>Enterprise.

To sa tak trochu dalo cakat..

Sponzors of Susecon
Platinum

INTEL

https://www.susecon.com/sponsors.html

a

Platinum sponsors of openSUSE

AMD

The combined forces of you, AMD and openSUSE are helping lead the Linux operating system community in 64-bit innovation.
....
Dmicroprocessors such as AMD Direct Connect Architecture with NUMA memory architecture and HyperTransport technology, AMD Virtualization™ technology (AMD-V™), and AMD PowerNow!™ technology.

Gold sponsors of openSUSE

Silver Sponsors of openSUSE

B1 Systems GmbH


https://en.opensuse.org/Sponsors

